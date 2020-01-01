Aubameyang keeps Arsenal waiting on contract update after netting Community Shield match winner

The Gabonese frontman helped the Gunners to another piece of silverware at Wembley Stadium, but remained coy on his future afterwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains non-committal on a contract extension at , with the Gabonese striker once again seeking to avoid questions on his future after netting a match-winning penalty in the Community Shield.

He told BT Sport when informed that all of the club’s supporters are waiting on an update: “Yeah I know. We're going to see in these [coming] days. Today we take the trophy.”

More to follow…