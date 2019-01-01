Aubameyang: Arsenal learnt from last season's failure in the Europa League

The striker struck a superb volley to hand the Gunners a two-goal advantage ahead of their visit to Spain next week

forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hopeful that his goal against would be ‘important’ in their quest to win the .

On Thursday, Unai Emery's men weathered the storm to secure a 3-1 victory over their Spanish visitors in the first leg of their semi-final clash at the Emirates.

Mouctar Diakhaby handed the Spanish side an early lead but the Gunners fought back with Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scoring.

Lacazette put the Gunners ahead before Aubameyang handed the hosts a solid first leg advantage with his late effort.

“Yeah, I think that goal will hopefully be important,” Aubameyang told BT Sport.



“We started the game not so good, but we had a good reaction after that and I think today we played very well to win this game.



“We started the game a bit nervous because we lost the last three games, and that’s normal because we’re human, but after that we had a good reaction.



“We have a lot quality in this group and we can get to the final, but we know the next game will be difficult. If we do the same ingredients there, we will go through.



“I think it’s our target to reach the final and win this trophy because we know it’s an opportunity to qualify for next year’s . Last year we stopped at the semi-finals and I think now we have learnt a lot from last year’s errors and hopefully this year we will not do the same.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery was excited about Aubameyang and Lacazette's goals but credited the team effort.

“Yes, a very good performance from them [Aubameyang and Lacazette] both,” Emery told the media after the match.

“But every player on the team, I am very proud of the players. I am very proud of the supporters and very proud of our work.

“Today, we can be happy. But I told them: it’s the first leg. The second leg will be very difficult. When you can enjoy this performance with the supporters, I think every supporter of Arsenal is happy as well. But with calmness, we will prepare for the second leg.”

The goal was Aubameyang's 25th of the season and before they travel to for the reverse fixture of the Europa League semi-final, he will hope to help Arsenal secure a crucial victory against and Hove Albion in their penultimate game of the season on Sunday.