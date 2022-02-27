'Aubameyang is in my heart... I love him very much' - Arsenal defender Gabriel

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is optimistic former teammate and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will enjoy his time at Barcelona.

The Gabon international left the North Londoners in the recent transfer window after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta owing to a disciplinary breach.



During his time with the Gunners, the striker managed to score 92 goals in 163 matches, winning the FA Cup in the process, and went on to reach the Europa League final.

"I don't want to talk about [the Aubameyang issue]...," Gabriel told Oh My Goal as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

"Aubameyang is in my heart, we all wanted him at Arsenal. He is something that happened between him and the coaching staff, the other players were not in it.

"I said goodbye to him before he left, I hope he enjoys Barcelona, ​​he is a very nice person with a big heart and I love him very much."

Since joining Barca, the now 32-year-old has rediscovered his form in front of the goal.

He claimed a hattrick in the 4-1 win over Valencia in La Liga, before again finding the net once away to Napoli in a 5-3 aggregate win in the Europa League last Thursday.

Aubameyang claimed that Arteta had a personal problem with him that ultimately led to his departure from the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal boss denied the accusation and insisted that it was in the club's best interests to move on without the forward, but they did still manage to part ways amicably.

Asked whether Arteta wished him well at Barca, in a recent interview Aubameyang confirmed: "Yes, yes."

He went on to reveal that Arteta's tactical approach is mirrored in some ways by Xavi's at Camp Nou.

"Some of the things we did with Arteta are similar," said Aubameyang. "I still have to get used to it but I am eager to learn.

"When I see how the boys play I want to do the same."