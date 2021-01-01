Atletico Madrid's Ajibade celebrates Iberdrola debut in Rayo Vallecano draw

The Nigerian striker came on as a stoppage time substitute to play her first game in the Spanish top flight on Wednesday

Rasheedat Ajibade is delighted to have made her Spanish Primera Iberdrola debut in 's 1-1 draw against .

The international sealed her moved to the Spanish club on January 1 following the expiration of her two-year contract with Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes last December.

The 21-year-old was introduced as a 94th-minute substitute for Turid Knaak, but the visitors' hopes for three points were dashed when the hosts struck late to share the spoils.

Her late introduction by head coach Dani Gonzalez came six days after she was unveiled by Las Rojiblancas at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

However, Leicy Santos' 24th-minute opener was cancelled out by Zaira Flores' 95th-minute striker at the Rayo Vallecano Stadium.

Having left Norway, where she scored eight goals and made the 2020 Toppserien Team of the Week eight times, she is pleased to continue her career in Europe with Gonzalez's team.

"Debut. All glory to God," the Super Falcons forward captioned her Instagram post on Thursday.

With her debut, she has now become the second Nigerian to turn out in the colours of the Spanish side after Francisca Ordega in 2017.

Following her cameo appearance, she will be hoping to make more of an impact when Atletico welcome on Sunday.