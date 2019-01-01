Atletico Madrid in talks to renew Partey's contract

Following his recent fine form, Los Rojiblancos are working to tie the Ghana international to a long-term contract by doubling his release clause

are currently negotiating a new deal with Thomas Partey as they look to fend off interest from European rivals.

The Madrid outfit are making efforts to improve Partey's salary and also increase his €50 million release clause.

Goal understands that an agreement is imminent between both parties and it will be made public before Christmas.

In January 2018, the midfielder penned a five-year deal to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2023.

Since he made his first-team debut back in 2015, Partey has established himself in Diego Simeone's team as a key player.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals in nine matches this season and has been praised as the boss in Atletico Madrid by his former youth coach Alfredo Santaelena.