Atletico Madrid defender Savic given four-match ban for red card against Chelsea

The 30-year-old has been punished for elbowing Antonio Rudiger during the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge in March

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic has been banned for four matches by UEFA as a result of his sending off against Chelsea in the Champions League last month.

The centre-back was dismissed late in the second leg of the last-16 tie for violent conduct after he elbowed Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

The Spanish side were knocked out of the competition as Chelsea won 3-0 on aggregate, and UEFA have now announced sanctions for both the player and club after their latest round of disciplinary meetings.

How has Savic been punished?

The 30-year-old has been suspended from four UEFA club competition matches for elbowing Rudiger in the chest.

European football's main governing body announced that the Montenegro international has been banned "for assaulting another player and directing abusive language at a match official".

Savic, who joined Atletico from Fiorentina in 2015, has been a crucial player for Diego Simeone's team this season, having made 35 appearances in all competitions.

Why have Atletico Madrid been fined?

As well as Savic's punishment, Atletico were hit with fines totalling €24,000.

Article continues below

The club were charged €14,000 for "the improper conduct of the team" and a further €10,000 because of the game's delayed kick-off.

Coach Simeone was held responsible for the late start to the match, UEFA said.

Further reading