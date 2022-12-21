'No one is indispensable!' - Atletico Madrid boss Simeone ready to move on from transfer wantaway Felix

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone further ignited rumours that Joao Felix is up for sale, admitting that no player is too valuable to let go.

WHAT HAPPENED? It is expected that the Portuguese will leave Madrid, after Atletico chairman Gil Marin admitted that the player could move on. And Simeone has only stoked speculation, suggesting that no one is bigger than the club Wednesday evening.

Felix is coming off an impressive World Cup, where he linked up well with Bruno Fernandes in a more fluid Portuguese system. Arsenal and PSG are reportedly interested in moving for the 23-year-old, but the club reportedly want a hefty sum — a number rumoured to be in excess of €100 million (£87m/$106m)

WHAT THEY SAID: Simeone conceded that Felix may move on this January, but also pledged to try to get the best out of the player in the coming weeks and months: "No one is indispensable and things will be as they have to be. It is very important for us. He has had a good World Cup, he participated in goals with the importance that the coach gave him... Hopefully we can have the best Joao who he saw himself in the World Cup. Hopefully we also give him that peace of mind and joy to show in the game all that was seen in the World Cup."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Simeone's comments come a week after Marin conceded that Felix wants to move on. "The player's idea right now is not to continue," the chairman said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix was signed in 2019 for a club record €126m (£111m/$133m), but he's never really found his best form at Atletico. Simeone's rigid system has been criticised for limiting the player's creative instincts, and he's never found a regular spot in the lineup. With three years remaining on his contract, and coming off a strong World Cup, Felix's market value might never be higher.

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? The Portuguese midfielder seems likely to leave Madrid — either within the next six weeks or sometime in the not too distant future.