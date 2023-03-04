Atlanta United vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's where you can watch Atlanta United take on Toronto FC in MLS on TV or stream

Atlanta United are all set to take on Toronto in an MLS fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend.

Atlanta showed a lot of heart in their season opener as they nabbed three points late in the game thanks to some individual flashes of brilliance from the World Cup winner Thiago Almada.

Toronto lost for the fourth time in a row away from home in MLS and received a lesson in what happens when you get complacent as DC United scored two in injury time to win 3-2.

Atlanta United will play host to Toronto on Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in an attempt to win their first two games of an MLS season for the first time since 2020 after a thrilling comeback triumph last weekend.

Atlanta United vs Toronto FC date & kick-off time

Game: Atlanta United vs Toronto FC Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT (Mar 5) / 6:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to watch Atlanta United vs Toronto FC on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Atlanta United team news and squad

Atlanta United will once again miss the services of Machop Chol, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tyler Wolff and Osvaldo Alonso as they did in the opening match due to injuries while Santiago Sosa is still unavailable due to suspension.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Ibarra, Rossetto; Sejdic, Almada, Araujo; Etienne

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop, Garces, Westberg Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, McFadden, Morales Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Rossetto, Almada, Fortune, Centeno Forwards Conway, Berry, Lopez

Toronto FC team news and squad

The injury concerns revolve around Victor Vazquez, Themi Antonoglou and Lorenzo Insigne

San Jose possible XI: Johnson; Laryea, Hedges, Rosted, Petretta; Bradley; Osorio, Servania, Kaye; Diomande, Bernardeschi

