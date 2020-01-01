Atlanta United complete signing of Mexico star Damm after Tigres deal expires

The 27-year-old midfielder chose to leave Tigres on a free transfer and will line up with his new club from August onwards

international Jurgen Damm has completed a free transfer to , the side confirmed on Wednesday.

Damm, 27, was a free agent after allowing his contract with Tigres to expire at the end June following five years playing for the Monterrey club.

And the midfielder will now pursue his career north of the Rio Grande after signing terms with the 2018 MLS champions.

"Atlanta United announced today it has signed free agent midfielder Jurgen Damm," Atlanta confirmed in a statement released on the club's official website on Wednesday.

"In a preceding move, Atlanta acquired Damm’s Discovery Rights from in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

"Damm, who most recently played in Liga MX for Tigres UANL, will join and occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. He will join the team in August after it returns from MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando."

Damm helped Tigres win four Liga MX titles during his stint at the Estadio Universitario and while he will not take part in the truncated tournament slated to kick off in July, his new side are hoping he can make a similar impact after seeing their bid to retain the MLS crown in 2019 fall short in the Eastern Conference finals.

“It’s exciting to add a player with Jurgen’s pedigree and winning mentality and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club,” Atlanta vice-president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra explained.

“He’s excelled in Liga MX, as well on the international level with the Mexican national team and we believe he can make an immediate impact in MLS.

"Jurgen is versatile to play on either wing, and with his pace and ability to beat defenders 1v1 to deliver a cross, he gives us another valuable weapon in our attack.”

The native of Veracruz state began his career with Tecos in Guadalajara before moving to Pachuca in 2013.

Two seasons with the Tuzos convinced Tigres to part with a reported $10 million for the midfielder's services and also put him in contention for the national team, for whom he has appeared on 12 occasions and scored one goal.