ATK Mohun Bagan set to sign Vinit Rai from Odisha FC
ISL
Vinit Rai is set to join ATK Mohun Bagan from Odisha FC, Goal can confirm.
The midfielder hails from the northeastern state of Assam and honed his skills at the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur from the age of 13. He trained there for four years before signing his first professional contract with I-League side Dempo SC.
He went on to make his I-League debut against East Bengal in the 2014-15 season as the youngest member of the squad under the guidance of then head coach Arthur Papas. He came on as a substitute for Jewel Raja in the 81st minute of the match.
