ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas: Manvir Singh needs time to prove himself

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas decided to give Manvir Singh a start against Odisha on Thursday

continued their perfect start to the 2020-21 as they beat Odisha 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday to record their third consecutive win of the season.

Roy Krishna (90+5) scored the only goal to secure all three points for the home side.

Antonio Habas opted to start with Manvir Singh for the first time this season in a two-forward system but he was far from impressive. Habas, however, backed Manvir and said that he might need more time on the pitch to prove his worth.

More teams

"Manvir is a good player with big potential. He needs more minutes on the pitch to prove his worth,” Antonio Habas said after the game.

The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha was evenly poised. Both the teams created plenty of chances but failed to break the deadlock in normal time. Habas said he was happy that the result was in favour of his team. He also mentioned that possession doesn't matter as long as his team is winning games.

Article continues below

"Maybe it wasn’t the best match for ATK Mohun Bagan. But, we only have to see the results. That is the most important thing. It’s good that we won 1-0 today to get that result,” he said.

“In every top competition in the world, be it the World Cup, the Copa America or any other tournament, 70% of the goals scored are through counter-attacks. But, I had to play possession football today. We had to march our players forward, but the real possession we enjoyed was in the opponent’s half, where we created some good chances,” he added.