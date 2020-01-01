Impressive ATK down FC Goa in top-of-the-table clash

Pritam Kotal and Jayersh Rane scored as ATK secured full points at home against FC Goa...

made a big statement in the title race with a 2-0 win against on Saturday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Pritam Kotal (47') and Jayesh Rane (88') wrote their names onto the scoresheet as ATK climbed to the top of the table over FC Goa owing to a superior goal difference.

ATK made just one change in their lineup with Jobby Justin replacing Balwant Singh. Sergio Lobera, on the other hand, brought in Seiminlen Doungel and Manvir Singh on the flanks replacing Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes.

It was an end-to-end match right from the off as both teams played a high-tempo game. While FC Goa had more of the ball, ATK preferred to press high in the attacking third.

Both teams had their fair share of chances to score an opening goal but failed to break the deadlock in the first half. Credit must be given to defenders on either side who did a solid job.

With regulars like Jackichand Singh and Brandon Fernandes missing on the flanks, Ferran Corominas and Hugo Boumous did not get enough support in the attacking third. ATK, on the other hand, once again missed the flamboyance of David Williams upfront.

The hosts broke the deadlock within one minute of kick-off when Krishna received a cheeky low free-kick inside the box before beating two Goan defenders. Krishna floated a cross in the middle and Pritam Kotal headed the ball into the net to hand ATK the lead.

Thereafter the visitors went all guns blazing in a bid to find an equaliser. They came very close to score in the 68th minute when Hugo Boumous beat Agus Iniguez and Michael Soosairaj on the left flank before cutting in and squaring the ball for Len Doungel who attempted a shot from a close range. Arindam initially blocked the shot but Corominas tried to slot the rebound home but the ball went just wide.

Desperate for an equaliser, Sergio Lobera introduced Edu Bedia in the final 10 minutes of the match as replaced Carlos Pena. He also brought in Chinglensana to in defence.

The move proved to be detrimental as ATK doubled their lead in the 88th minute thanks Jayesh Rane. Rane, who had probably missed the easiest chance of the season just minutes before, converted Roy Krishna’s square pass to make amends of his earlier mistake and sealed the fate of the match.

ATK knocked Goa off the perch and reclaimed the top spot on the league table after today’s win.