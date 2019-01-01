Athuman's brace against Ruvu Shooting powers Simba SC to the top

The Tanzania international together with Brazilian star Tairone Santos scored the away goals which were vital for the reigning champions

Simba FC have reclaimed the Vodacom (VPL) top spot after beating Ruvu Shooting 3-0 on Saturday.

Two goals from Miraji Athuman and another from Brazilian star Tairone Santos were enough to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi reclaim top spot which had been occupied by Kagera Sugar, who had defeated Lipuli FC 2-1 on Friday, on a temporary basis.

Athuman scored the opening goal in the 40th minute before Santos stretched Simba's lead in the 47th minute when he connected to a Francis Kahata corner and planted it deep into the left bottom corner.

Athuman got his brace in the 75th minute to condemn Ruvu Shooting to their fifth loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Mbao FC failed to utilise their home advantage as they allowed Azam FC to run away with a 1-0 win. Yakubu Mohamed scored the visitors' goal in the 15th minute as Mbao recorded a fourth loss of the season.

Another side which fell in front of their own fans are Mbeya City who were defeated by Singida United 1-0. The Southwest side were punished by Emmanuel Manyanda's 85th goal.

The win should be a morale-boosting result for Singida United who are fighting to climb up the table from their current-bottom placed position.

Finally, Biashara United registered a 0-0 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.