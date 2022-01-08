Bertrand Traore has expressed his delight at Aston Villa’s signing of Philippe Coutinho, who was unveiled by the Midlanders on loan until the season’s end on Friday.

Brazil international Coutinho reunites with his former Liverpool colleague—and current Villa head coach—Steven Gerrard in the Premier League, as he looks to revive his flagging career.

Speaking ahead of Burkina Faso’s Africa Cup of Nations opener against hosts Cameroon on Sunday, Stallions wideman Traore has expressed his delight at the Villains’ early transfer dealings and his enthusiasm at playing alongside the Barcelona playmaker.

“With regards to Aston Villa and the signing of Coutinho,” Traore told GOAL, “being at the best club and playing with the best players is—as a player—a plus.

“He’s a major talent for us to be adding to our squad, so I’m excited.

“We’re all excited, and we’re very happy to share the pitch with him.”

Coutinho spent five years in the Premier League with Liverpool, having signed from Internazionale in the January transfer window eight years ago.

He was part of the side that finished second in the Premier League in 2014, during his first full season—tantalisingly close to ending the club’s wait for the title—and was named in the PFA Team of the Year for 2014-15.

That season also brought the first of two Liverpool Fans’ Player of the Season Awards, while he also clinched a pair of Players’ Player of the Season Awards during his time on Merseyside.

Despite amassing 76 league outings across three years at Barcelona, winning two Spanish titles in the process, Coutinho never truly demonstrated his quality on a consistent basis in Catalonia.

He was part of the Bayern Munich side that won a treble—Bundesliga, German Cup, Champions League—in 2020, scoring 11 goals in 38 outings across all competitions for Hansi Flick’s side during a fine campaign.

Despite featuring as a substitute in the UCL final victory over Paris Saint-Germain, Coutinho returned to the Camp Nou at the start of the 2020-21 season following Ronald Koeman’s appointment.

A knee injury sustained in December 2020 ended his campaign prematurely, and he now finds himself on the comeback trail and looking to rebuild his career back in the Prem.

Coutinho’s new teammate—and Burkina Faso captain—Traore will lead the Stallions out against Afcon hosts Cameroon on Sunday, before the West Africans face Cape Verde in their second group game on January 13.

They conclude their group stage campaign against Ethiopia in Bafoussam on January 17.