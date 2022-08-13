Aston Villa punish Iwobi's Everton, Lampard provides Doucoure injury report

The Toffees suffered a loss away to Villa where the Mali international got injured late in the first half

Everton forward Alex Iwobi was on the losing side away to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday.

Iwobi featured in the entirety of the game as a late Lucas Digne own goal - created by Amadou Onana, a debutant – was not enough for the Toffees in the 2-1 defeat.

Goals from Danny Ings and Emiliano Buendia sealed the victory for Steven Gerrard’s side. There were just 96 seconds between Buendia doubling Villa’s lead, and Digne’s own goal to make it 2-1.

Ings has scored more league goals against Everton than he has against any other opponent (six), while the Toffees are the first club he’s scored against for four different sides in the top-flight, also Burnley, Liverpool and Southampton.

He has scored the opening goal in more different Premier League games than any other player (20).

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard has confirmed Mali midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a hamstring injury. The 29-year-old was substituted in the 43rd minute and Tom Davis was brought on.

"Conor [Coady] had a bang on the head and a little bit of cramp, but there's no problem," Lampard said in his post-match address.

"Doucoure has a hamstring injury that we will assess in the next few days. It wasn't a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness - so we will see."

Meanwhile, Villa have won their last three league games against Everton, their longest run against them since a run of four between September 1996 and March 1998.

This is just the second time in the league’s history that Everton have lost both of their opening two games in a season, previously doing so in 2009-10.

Digne registered an own goal, the third time a player has scored a Premier League own goal against Everton, after Don Hutchison with West Ham in September 2001 and Mikel Arteta with Arsenal in April 2014.

Digne is also the second player to score an own goal for both sides in a specific Premier League fixture, after Frank Sinclair in a Chelsea vs Leicester City duel.