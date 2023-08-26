Aston Villa flop Philippe Coutinho agrees personal terms with Qatari side Al Duhail

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho has reportedly agreed terms with Qatari side Al Duhail but the Premier League club are yet to sign off the move.

Brazilian joined Villa in 2022

Forward scored once last season

31-year-old suffered hamstring injury versus Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Coutinho has ragreed terms with Qatari side Al Duhail but the Premier League club are yet to sign off the move, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian joined on loan from Barcelona midway through the 2021-22 season before signing a permanent deal ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

But even as Villa sealed a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League, the 31-year-old struggled with form and injury, notching just one goal in 22 games, and paving the way for an early departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, even with an agreement between player and club, Coutinho's move is yet to be sanctioned by Villa, who may not wish to lose one of their most experienced assets.

The team paid €20 million ($21m/£17m) for him last year, and while any fee from Qatar could easily see them recoup their costs, the move could come too late in the transfer window for them to find a replacement.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT'S NEXT? While Villa weigh up whether to sell Coutinho following his year-and-a-half back in the Premier League, Unai Emery's men will prepare to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.