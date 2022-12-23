'I will speak with him' - Aston Villa manager Emery to discuss controversial World Cup celebrations with Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery revealed he would be having words with Emiliano Martinez over his controversial World Cup celebrations with Argentina.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Albiceleste shot stopper made a name for himself with his gamesmanship throughout the tournament, which reached a pinnacle after Argentina's victory in the final when he celebrated in bizarre fashion after winning the Golden Glove trophy. Martinez's controversial actions continued beyond Qatar, as he paraded around Buenos Aires cradling a baby with Kylian Mbappe's face attached to it. Emery, who took over at Villa in late October, revealed he would speak to his goalkeeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When you have big emotions, sometimes it’s difficult to control it," the Villa manager told reporters. "I will speak with him next week about some celebrations. But for now I respect that he is now with his national team. When he is going to be us and under our responsibility, we can speak about it then.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villa face a tough test on their Premier League return, as they take on a Liverpool side who will be out for revenge after their exit from the Carabao Cup on Thursday night at the hands of Manchester City. Emery will be without his number-one goalkeeper, though, as the Spaniard revealed he would be giving the club's World Cup stars ample rest after their exploits in Qatar.

"I said before the World Cup that every player would have a minimum of seven days off after the tournament, and a maximum of 12," he explained. "So I am expecting Emiliano to come on Thursday and to be available for Tottenham".

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? Emery's comments suggest second-choice 'keeper Robin Olsen will be between the sticks to face Liverpool, while Martinez looks set to return to take on Tottenham on New Year's Day.