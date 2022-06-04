Assessing Peseiro’s Nigeria: Mexico and Ecuador defeats were similar but not the same

How has the new Super Eagles boss fared since taking charge of the three-time African champions?

It was interesting to listen to Jose Peseiro’s post-match assessment after Nigeria were beaten 1-0 by Ecuador on Friday morning.

Successive defeats in non-competitive friendlies mean the Portuguese manager remains winless after two losses against Mexico and the South American nation. Throw in the defeat by Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations and successive draws against Ghana in late March, and the Super Eagles’ winless run in competitive games and matches that do not count stand at five.

Having said that, Nigeria began with a clean slate with the former Sporting Braga boss in mid-May, so this ongoing run without a win under the Portuguese boss must be accompanied by the necessary context.

Indeed, the glass ought to be half-full, rather than half-empty. Peseiro did not hesitate to point out differences between both defeats when speaking to reporters after Friday’s game.

“In the first 15 minutes, we didn’t play the way we know that we can,” Peseiro responded when analysing the Super Eagles’ performance in New Jersey. “We have players that can move the ball and control the game, but they could not in the first 20 minutes.

“After the first 15 minutes, we played much better in my opinion and the second half was much better.

“I think we played much better than against Mexico.

“But today [Friday], I think we pressured more, and created more opportunities, against Mexico we created a lot of opportunities, but today, we create even more.”

It would be easy to summarise Nigeria’s showing in those two games the same way: poor first half, improved second. Peseiro’s evaluation checked any possibility of the Ecuador loss termed another game of two halves.

Shorn of possession in the opening half against Mexico on Sunday morning, the three-time African champions did not shoot at goal at the AT&T Stadium. Against their South American opponents, however, Cyriel Dessers had a good chance to level, as did Terem Moffi.

The Lorient frontman could even be frustrated by the decision to not award him a penalty circa 10 minutes after Ecuador went ahead.

“I don’t want to speak about the referee, but we should have gotten a penalty,” Peseiro said.“There was no VAR, but in the stadium, they showed the replay, and it was a clear penalty, the goalkeeper touched the foot of our player.

“It’s okay anybody can make mistakes, so the players and the referee can also make mistakes.”

Apart from the time it took the West Africans to get going, was the difference in approach from the start, further demonstrating the adaptable qualities of the 62-year-old who utilised a back three against Mexico before a half-time alteration.

There was no usage of the 3-5-2 against La Tri, though, with Nigeria’s shape resembling a 4-4-2 from the off.

Admittedly, the performance was not perfect and the team still appears to play well in spells rather than for the entire game. Be that as it may, the manager and players have only spent a handful of time together, so the ongoing teething issues are not extraordinary.

“Before the game against Mexico, we trained just two times, and some players even trained only once, and some players joined after that game,” Peseiro stated. “I think by the time the players have trained up to four times together, they will improve.”

There has got to be an optimistic outlook rather than a negative evaluation so far under the journeyman trainer heading into the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

Performances have been encouraging even if results have been underwhelming. Next week, Nigerians will hope both fall into place and have something to smile about after a gloomy few months for the Super Eagles.