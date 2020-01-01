Assertive Tonombe helps Yanga SC see off Zanzibar's KMKM in friendly

The Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder scored two goals in the first half and it was all that the Tanzanian giants needed to claim victory

Young Africans (Yanga SC) registered a 2-0 win over KMKM of Zanzibar in a friendly match at the Chamazi Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Mukoko Tonombe scored both goals in the first half as the club prepares for what is expected to be a tough four fixtures ahead.

Tonombe scored the first goal in the 10th minute from a corner that was delivered by a fellow new Yanga star Carlos Carlinhos. The Angolan’s corners have proved vital for the team as he is the one who assisted Lamine Moro score the previous two away goals in the same manner.

The former AS Vita star got the second for Yanga and his evening brace in the 29th minute was enough as they asserted dominance against KMKM all through the encounter.

Yanga have 10 points after securing nine from their three consecutive matches. The first away win came against Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium while the second one was registered against Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

In both matches, Moro scored to give the Dar es Salaam side 1-0 victories.

Yanga Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli explained why the midweek friendly was seen as an important exercise.

“The friendly match was organised as advised by the technical bench so as to give a chance to the fringe players who do not get regular playtime,” Bumbuli told Daily News.

“After the game, we will have two days to correct the mistakes which will emerge before facing Coastal Union on Saturday.”

Bumbuli also revealed expectations Michael Sarpong could be available after a recent injury case.

“The team doctor has assured us that Sarpong is doing well and will be given some painkillers so that he could be ready by Saturday. He should be in good spirit to feature in the game,” he concluded.

Yanga will have four consecutive matches to be played in Dar es Salaam starting with the Saturday clash against Coastal Union before hosting Polisi .

On October 18, the record champions will face their Kariakoo rivals Simba SC in what will be the first meeting of the biggest and most successful Tanzanian clubs in the season.

After facing Simba, Timu ya Wannachi will then entertain Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) who have had a bright start in the campaign. Last season, KMC struggled and only evaded relegation after stabilising when some changes - including the sacking of coach Jackson Mayanja were done.