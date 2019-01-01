Asisat Oshoala's Barcelona to face Atletico Madrid in Spanish Queen's Cup semi-final

In a replay of last season's Copa de la Reina final, the Nigerian's side will play Atletico Madrid in the last four of the year's competition

Asisat Oshoala and her new Barcelona side have been drawn against last season's beaten finalists Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Queen's Cup semi-final in Madrid.

The Blaugranes defeated Atleti 1-0 at the Estadio Romano as Mariona's injury-time finish secured silverware for Lluis Cortes' side in 2018 final.

To reach the last four, strikers from Lieke Martens, Marta Torrejon and Kheira Hamraoui ensured Cup holders Barcelona thrashed Madrid 3-0 in Madrid.

Article continues below

While, reigning Spanish league queens Atletico defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the epic quarter-final, which attracted a record 48,121 spectators in Bilbao.

At Monday's draw held in Granada, Real Sociedad, who expelled Rayo Vallecano 4-0 were rewarded with last four clash with Sevilla that edged out Levante 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Winners of the two semi-final matches on February 17 will square up for the final of the competition billed to be played in Granada on May 11, 2019.