What India learnt from their AFC Asian Cup sojourn

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup was a learning curve for India national team...

India brought the curtains down on their 2019 AFC Asian Cup journey with a heart-wrenching 0-1 defeat to Bahrain in the final Group A game on Monday.

Pronay Halder's reckless challenge to concede a penalty late in the game, the style of play. Stephen Constantine's tactics and team selection will all be discussed, debated and arraigned by the judges who are the supporters. But it is important to be reminded that most pundits and fans thought India would lose all three group games and the other exiguous minority believed India would come away with at most a point.

India beat Thailand 4-1 and came close to getting the better of UAE. They performed poorly in their final game against Bahrain and that spelt the end of their sojourn. Despite the exit, which is a hard pill to swallow due to the manner in which Bahrain scored and because the team did well in the first two games, the Blue Tigers have lessons to take home.

Make full use of international breaks

Supporters expected India to go through to the knockout round only due to their performances in the first two games. They put themselves in a position where they had a chance but the reality is that India are simply not competent at a continental level.

The Blue Tigers' use of international breaks in recent years has been poor. The senior team has played only eight games in 2018.

The team has to play two games in each international window and the matches should be against higher-ranked teams. Of the eight games in 2018, Kyrgyzstan (in Asian Cup qualification) and China (friendly) are the only teams who were above India in the FIFA Rankings.

“This squad is young and we have potential but we need to keep playing the big teams like China, UAE. We need to play more friendlies like this and improve," Jeje Lalpekhlua said after India's defeat to Bahrain.

Fitter but not fit enough!

India did not play for a draw. It only looked like they were playing for a draw and a lot of it is to do with the fitness levels of the Indian squad.

Before the match against Bahrain, Halicharan Narzary told Goal, "It is extremely difficult to play three matches in 10 days. We get a very short recovery time. All the teams are very good. So our task becomes even more difficult."

Playing three games in Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League and doing the same at the international level are different. The intensity and the fitness demands are greater when playing against Asia's best teams. The current Indian team is definitely the fittest bunch when compared to the past national team squads but they have their work cut out to match the rest of Asia.

It is not unusual for teams to look to preserve their narrow lead in the final moments of the game. Add mental and physical exhaustion to that and you have a team walking on a tight rope.

It was not Stephen Constantine's undoing as Sunil Chhetri reasoned after the game, "We weren't (going for a draw). It was in the back of the mind though. As the game went by, around 70-75 minutes,the thought was to keep it like that and so we defended deeper."

Possession-based game? Teach it to the kids first

India's mentality resulted in them being bogged down at the back, trying to tackle one Bahrain attack after the other. Why did they not try to keep the ball more?

Technique and skill on the ball are traits that are to be hardwired. Catch the talents young and you get a chance to embed a new footballing philosophy.

Appointing a Spanish/Brazilian coach won't bring about a change in style and better results. A possession-based game requires all players to be comfortable with the ball at their feet. There are technically skilled players who did not travel to UAE but India needs more such footballers. A goalkeeper who knows he does not need to kick it long at every instance, a defender who is confident enough to pick a pass, a midfielder who can calmly deal with a high press - where are they? If you need all of it to come together, you need to wait. It starts at the grassroots.

Stephen Constantine has done a commendable job with the talented players at his disposal. But there is potential for more and there is work to be done.