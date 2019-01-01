Asian Cup 2019: Atanu Bhattacharya – India should be cautious against UAE

The legendary custodian believes that India must keep their feet on the ground despite winning big against Thailand…

India sit at the top of the Group A standings at the 2019 Asian Cup after their memorable win over Thailand on Sunday evening at the Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Up next for India are hosts UAE who drew their first match against Bahrain and will be keen to bounce back and win three points.

Despite their brilliant second half display against the War Elephants, Atanu Bhattacharya warned the Indian contingent to not throw caution to the wind against Alberto Zaccheroni’s outfit.

“In spite of winning big, I think we should not throw caution in the air against UAE. We should look to hit them on the counter. We did counter well in the second half against Thailand. The wingers and strikers were fast enough and did not allow Thailand to organise their defence during the counters,” Bhattacharya told Goal.

Bhattacharya stated that Stephen Constantine’s side must look to strangle UAE as opposed to taking the game to them.

“UAE will every possible advantage as they are playing at home. Therefore, India should first ensure that they do not lose the match.”