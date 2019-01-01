Live Scores
Ashley Cole joins Derby County for promotion push

The defender will join his former Chelsea team-mate and current Derby manager Frank Lampard in the club's hunt for the Premier League

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has signed with Derby County, reuniting with former Blues and England team-mate Frank Lampard as he tries to guide the Rams to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old Cole spent the last three seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, but was released following the end of the 2018 campaign.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Ashley’s services for the rest of the season," Lampard said in a statement.

“He’s a fantastic player, a quality left-back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room."

More to follow...

