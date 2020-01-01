Asamoah Gyan signs for Ghanaian Premier League side Legon Cities

The 34-year-old Black Stars great will play in the domestic top flight for the first time in 17 years

legend Asamoah Gyan, Africa's top scorer in the history of the World Cup, has returned to his homeland in a surprise move to sign for local side Legon Cities.

His return was confirmed by the Ghana on Saturday, local transfer deadline day, with the 34-year-old putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The signing marks Gyan's return to domestic football for the first time since 2003 when he left Liberty Professionals for Italian side , embarking on a career that would include stints in , and among others.

More teams

He last featured for outfit with whom he parted ways in January after a brief spell, and signs for Legon Cities despite recently announcing an interest to play for domestic giants before calling time on his professional career.

Gyan's acquisition is the latest statement of intent from Cities, who are embarking on their first full top flight campaign after being rebranded from their previous name - Wa All Stars - last year. Gyan could make his debut against Berekum on the opening day of the new season in two weeks' time.

In 2003, Gyan left Ghana for his first stint abroad, joining Udinese in the Italian top flight. Five years later, he transferred to French outfit Stade Rennais, and subsequently joined Sunderland in the Premier League after impressing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in .

Gyan left the Black Cats for Al Ain in the after just one season, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent. He has since gone on to play for Shanghai SIPG in , Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Turkish side Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

Article continues below

At international level, Gyan, who scored his nation's first ever World Cup goal in 2006, is Ghana's most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having made 106 appearances and racked up 51 strikes.

With six goals, he also stands as Africa's all-time top scorer at the World Cup after shattering great Roger Milla's record at the 2014 global showpiece in .

At the , the forward is second on the list of Ghana's all-time top scorers as the tournament, sitting only one strike behind attacker Andre Ayew, who has nine goals to his name.