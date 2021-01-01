AS Vita Club vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be seeking to open their group campaign with a win as they play first match in Kinshasa on Friday

Simba SC will launch their campaign in the group stage of the Caf Champions League with an away fixture against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday.

The league champions travelled on Tuesday to the Central African country in order to have enough time to prepare and possibly get a meaningful result in the match set to be played at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.

The Msimbazi giants reached the group stage for the third time in history after they managed to pick up a resounding 4-1 aggregate win against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe in the final qualifying round.

After losing the first leg played at National Sports Stadium in Harare 1-0, Simba - then led by coach Sven Vandenbroeck - returned home to turn the screw and beat the Platinum Miners 4-0 to advance 4-1.

Game AS Vita Club vs Simba SC Date Friday, February 12, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position AS Vita Club squad Goalkeepers Simon Omossola, Landú, Nathan Mabruki, Nelson Lukong. Defenders Amede Masasi, Ousmane Ouattara, Vivien Assie Koua, Guy Magema, Ernest Luzolo, Djuma Shabani, Patou Ebunga Simbi, Amende Masasi. Midfielders Girbeau Mambanzikila, Mosengo Tansele, Yves Magola Mapanda, Papy Tshishimbi Kabamba, Jérémie Mumbere, Zemanga Soze, Jeremie Kalenda, Sidi Yacoub, Merveille Kikaasa Wambu. Forwards Mbala Ndombe, Baoyi Boyombe, Mumbere Mbusa, Makabi Lilepo, Fiston Mayele, Ricky Tulenge, Mohamed Kalala.

AS Vita’s head coach Florent Ibenge is expected to field a strong side to face the Tanzanian champions in order to avoid humiliation at home.

The club understands the importance of getting a win at home and are set to give the Simba side a run for their money.

Probable XI for AS Vita Club: Omossola, Ouattara, Djuma, Assie, Ebunga, Masasi, Yacoub, Kikasa, Lilepo, Kalala, Tulenge.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison. Forwards Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.

Simba head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa left out new signing Patrick Chikwende but Junior Lokosa and Peter Muduhwa, as well as Taddeo Lwanga received places in the travelling squad of 27 players.

Captain John Bocco will miss the clash due to an injury but keeper Aishi Manula, and defender Shomari Kapombe are expected to feature despite arriving late as they represented Tanzania in the just concluded African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

Probable XI for Simba: Manula, Kapombe, Onyango, Wawa, Hussein, Mkude, Lwanga, Bwalya, Chama, Kagere, Miquissone.