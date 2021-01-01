AS Vita Club vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will launch their campaign in the group stage of the Caf Champions League with an away fixture against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday.
The league champions travelled on Tuesday to the Central African country in order to have enough time to prepare and possibly get a meaningful result in the match set to be played at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa.
The Msimbazi giants reached the group stage for the third time in history after they managed to pick up a resounding 4-1 aggregate win against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe in the final qualifying round.
After losing the first leg played at National Sports Stadium in Harare 1-0, Simba - then led by coach Sven Vandenbroeck - returned home to turn the screw and beat the Platinum Miners 4-0 to advance 4-1.
|Game
|AS Vita Club vs Simba SC
|Date
|Friday, February 12, 2021
|Time
|22:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|AS Vita Club squad
|Goalkeepers
|Simon Omossola, Landú, Nathan Mabruki, Nelson Lukong.
|Defenders
|Amede Masasi, Ousmane Ouattara, Vivien Assie Koua, Guy Magema, Ernest Luzolo, Djuma Shabani, Patou Ebunga Simbi, Amende Masasi.
|Midfielders
|Girbeau Mambanzikila, Mosengo Tansele, Yves Magola Mapanda, Papy Tshishimbi Kabamba, Jérémie Mumbere, Zemanga Soze, Jeremie Kalenda, Sidi Yacoub, Merveille Kikaasa Wambu.
|Forwards
|Mbala Ndombe, Baoyi Boyombe, Mumbere Mbusa, Makabi Lilepo, Fiston Mayele, Ricky Tulenge, Mohamed Kalala.
AS Vita’s head coach Florent Ibenge is expected to field a strong side to face the Tanzanian champions in order to avoid humiliation at home.
The club understands the importance of getting a win at home and are set to give the Simba side a run for their money.
Probable XI for AS Vita Club: Omossola, Ouattara, Djuma, Assie, Ebunga, Masasi, Yacoub, Kikasa, Lilepo, Kalala, Tulenge.
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.
|Midfielders
|Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison.
|Forwards
|Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.
Simba head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa left out new signing Patrick Chikwende but Junior Lokosa and Peter Muduhwa, as well as Taddeo Lwanga received places in the travelling squad of 27 players.
Captain John Bocco will miss the clash due to an injury but keeper Aishi Manula, and defender Shomari Kapombe are expected to feature despite arriving late as they represented Tanzania in the just concluded African Nations Championship in Cameroon.
Probable XI for Simba: Manula, Kapombe, Onyango, Wawa, Hussein, Mkude, Lwanga, Bwalya, Chama, Kagere, Miquissone.
Match Preview
AS Vita have not lost a game in the last five actions as they picked up four wins and a draw across all competitions.
The Ibenge side defeated Don Bosco 1-0 in their league, saw off Simba 4-2, beat Songo Balende 2-0, drew 2-2 against Young Buffaloes of Swaziland in the first leg of the Champions League, and then won the return leg 4-1 to advance 6-3 on aggregate to the group stage.
In the last five games, Simba have lost once against FC Platinum, where they went down 1-0 in Harare, before picking up two consecutive 4-0 wins against Ihefu FC and Platinum in the subsequent games. A 2-1 win over Dodoma Jiji followed before a 2-2 draw against Azam FC.
Coach Da Rosa has stated what his charges must do in order to claim a positive result against the hosts.
“We are going to Congo with ambitions but there is no hiding that we must correct some things, particularly when we have an opportunity to score we need to score, and we insisted on this in our last training session if we have an opportunity in Congo and for sure we will have, we need to score a lot of goals,” Da Rosa told reporters before the team left for Congo.
“It is very important also we need to be very consistency defensively because against Azam FC and particularly in the second half we let too much space to the opponent and so we need to minimize space between us particularly when we play outside.”
Apart from AS Vita, Simba are drawn in Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt, and Al-Merrikh of Sudan and will face the Egyptian giants in their second-round fixture at Mkapa Stadium on February 23.