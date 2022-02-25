Arteta 'was convinced' Pepe will help Arsenal against Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed he knew Nicolas Pepe will come on and do something special for the team in the 2-1 Premier League win against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast winger came off the bench to inspire the Gunners to victory after the visiting side had taken a deserved lead courtesy of Hwang Hee-chan in the 10th minute.

A mistake by defender Gabriel Magalhaes allowed Hee-chan to sneak through and put Wolves ahead for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break. It was all Arsenal in the second period but they could not break down Bruno Lage's resilient side until the introduction of the Ivorian.

Pepe was introduced in the 71st minute for Gabriel Martinelli and five minutes later, he levelled matters for the North London side after he received a pass from Eddie Nketiah, turned around before unleashing a left-footed effort past goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Arsenal’s memorable comeback was then completed in stoppage time when Wolves’ Portuguese custodian could only divert Alexandre Lacazette’s shot into his own goal.

“I told you last week, I see a different Nico. I don’t know, it’s his energy, his happiness, his all-around play, how he’s training, I was convinced that he could come in and do something for the team,” Arteta told the club’s official website after the game.

Asked whether Pepe’s performance in the Wolves game will give him a regular spot in the squad, Arteta said: “He’s on the right path and when you’re able to do that and contribute to the team, you’re going to get more minutes.

“The more minutes you have, you need to make the most out of them in training every single day and show what you can do. He has the ability to do it, that’s for sure.”

In a recent interview, Arteta admitted he had seen a different Pepe, who joined the team in 2019 from Ligue 1 side Lille since the winger returned from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

“Since he has come back, I have seen a different Nico,” Arteta said ahead of the Brentford game. “I don’t know what it is, probably he has realised the importance of the end of the season for him.

“His attitude, his smile, the way he is communicating with everybody, his energy. The way he has trained. His efficiency in training. His application.

“His energy has changed. I think he felt important again. Probably he felt like a proper football player that can win tournaments and felt ‘ok, this is me now’.

Article continues below

“He needed that and I’m really pleased with that.”

His goal against Wolves was his first in the top-flight this season after managing 11 appearances and raking in 535 minutes of play-time while in the previous season, he managed 10 goals from 29 appearances.