Arteta says Saka future is out of his hands as Arsenal board look to tie up contract extension

The Gunners boss is hoping to see his exciting academy graduate commit to fresh terms, but he will not be getting involved in any discussions

Mikel Arteta claims Bukayo Saka’s future at lies out of his hands, with the club’s board being charged with the task of getting a hot prospect tied to a new contract.

As things stand, the 18-year-old academy graduate's link with the Gunners only runs through to 2021.

Uncertainty surrounding his ongoing presence at Emirates Stadium has sparked talk of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

More teams

Arsenal intend to bring those rumours to a close by agreeing an extended deal with a highly-rated home-grown talent.

Arteta, though, will be playing no part in that process.

The Gunners boss told Sky Sports of the Saka saga: "That is something the club has to get sorted.

"My priority is that he continues to play like he is doing and he keeps developing. He is always asking the right questions.

"He is a very brave guy. Every time he gets into the final third, he is trying to cause problems for the opponent. He deserves these chances, he is doing very well and that's why he is in the team.

"He's great for the club. If we can get players from the academy and give them real chances even when we have other people fit, it shows we believe in them. He's responded well."

Saka has remained a regular for Arsenal since Arteta inherited the managerial reins from Unai Emery, with the youngster often being asked to fill in at left-back.

That role has seen him slot into a defensive unit alongside Shkodran Mustafi.

The German international is among those to have enjoyed a welcome return to form under his new boss, with talk of an imminent exit for the World Cup winner having died down.

Article continues below

Arteta said of the work he has done with the 27-year-old centre-half: "I put my trust in him, I speak to him and try to understand what was happening.

"I try to give [my players] answers and solutions and then it up to the players. It is not me that plays, it is him that makes the effort and the decisions. So far he has been really good."

Arsenal, who remain outsiders for a top-four finish this season, will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a home date with Arteta’s former club .