'It will change everything' - Mikel Arteta backs Kai Havertz to come good after £65m man scores first Arsenal goal against Bournemouth

Since Kai Havertz joined Arsenal from local rivals Chelsea, the German has looked underwhelming, but Mikel Arteta has backed him to come good.

Arsenal win 4-0

Havertz scores first goal for Gunners

Arteta hopes for change after goal

WHAT HAPPENED? With a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League rankings. Havertz scored his first goal for the Gunners from the penalty spot and Arteta believes the goal could be a turning point for the German as he bids to hit top form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m really happy for the win, but I’m even happier to be part of a team that shows the human qualities that they do today. To show that empathy to a player that has some question marks they warmed me even more today." said Arteta in the post-match press conference.

"I’m so happy with our supporters the way they made him feel. If there’s a player who deserves that it’s him. Probably it will change everything. If he had any question marks about how we feel about him they are out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win helped Arteta's men close the gap to Manchester City ahead of the two teams playing each other next weekend. The Gunners now sit just one point behind last season's champions.

WHAT NEXT? Havertz and Arsenal will next be in action when they take on Lens in France in the Champions League on Tuesday.