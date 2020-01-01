Arteta issues Guendouzi warning as he calls on players to respect Arsenal's values

The Gunners boss looked to downplay controversy surrounding the midfielder but conceded players must abide by certain standards

Matteo Guendouzi must learn to conform to 's values after his latest brush with controversy, Mikel Arteta has warned.

The midfielder was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons again on Saturday following an unsavoury incident with Neal Maupay, whose late goal earned Brighton victory over the Gunners.

Guendouzi appeared to grab Maupay, who had earlier clashed with Bernd Leno, by the throat and push him to the ground following the final whistle at the Amex Stadium, while it has also been reported that the former Lorient player was taunting the opposition.

It is not the first time the 21-year-old has left his manager unimpressed, with Arteta dropping him for a game against in February because of his attitude in training.

While Arteta wants to deal with Guendouzi privately, he did remind the Frenchman of the need to maintain certain standards.



"More personal issues or behaviours, I like to deal with them on a personal level, in the dressing room, and don't make them public," Arteta said.

"Obviously I don't like it, but I don't like either to put words in the newspaper, or use somebody to put words in the newspaper for you to talk about what has been happening on the pitch, because if 22 players do that every three days that will be a circus.

"It's not about learning, it's about experiencing certain things and some behaviours that you expect as a manager, as a club, to represent each other, and ways to show frustration or happiness.

"We have so many different cultures in our team, they've been educated in different ways and I have to understand and accept that as well.

"But we need to know that we have a route, we have certain ways, we have some values and you have to be within that."

Despite his evident concerns over Guendouzi's conduct, Arteta suggested that you sometimes have to take the rough with the smooth.

"You can't cut edges off players, you have to be clear what you expect and publicly as well, what they have to represent," he said.

"But that drive, that aggression that sometimes a player has to show is part of why they are football players and why they are competing at this level."

The Football Association confirmed Guendouzi would face no punishment for his clash with Maupay.