Arteta hoping to tie Saka to new Arsenal contract

The Anglo-Nigerian teenager has been one of the standout players under the Spaniard's watch

coach Mikel Arteta has stated that the club is working towards giving Bukayo Saka a new contract.

The 18-year old Anglo-Nigerian has been one of the star players for the Gunners this season, providing nine assists which is the most of any Arsenal player.

He has also thrived at left-back under Arteta which has led talks of a new contract springing up.

More teams

The Arsenal academy graduate's current deal runs out in 2021.

"The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations," Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's clash with which has since been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"[Hopefully] we'll get it resolved."

Article continues below

Arsenal players were placed in self-isolation after coming in contact with Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who had contracted the virus.

The North London outfit was booted out of the by the Greek side in the Round of 32 via away goals.

The pandemic has hit Europe and as a result has led to the suspension of some football leagues including the Spanish French and Italian , while some and Europa League games played behind closed doors.