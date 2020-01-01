Arteta hopes Aubameyang goal can change ‘everything’ for Arsenal

With the Gabon international ending his drought against Southampton, the Spanish manager hopes that rubs off positively on the Gunners

manager Mikel Arteta hopes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first goal after 648 minutes of action will change everything for the Gunners.

In Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against , the 31-year-old levelled the scores for the Emirates Stadium giants after Theo Walcott had given Ralph Hasenhuettl's men an 18th-minute lead after profiting from Che Adams' assist.

Nevertheless, Arsenal’s ambition of a comeback win suffered a massive blow after referee Paul Tierney gave Gabriel his marching orders for a second caution.

Having gone on a run of six games without a win in the English elite division, the Spaniard believes the goal scored by the former star could prove essential in the team’s attitude.

“Hopefully it's going to change everything dramatically and he's going to score in every game because this is what we need at the moment,” Arteta told the media as captured by Arsenal's website.



“We need the points and in order to do that, we need to score many more goals and be more efficient when we have the chances. I think it's going to make him really good.



“I don't have to see it, I'm sure that it's going to take a lot of pressure off him and it's going to release him as well.”

Despite the disconcerting draw, Arteta applauded his team for their resilience, although he felt his men bottled several chances to guarantee victory.

“Considering the fact that we played 35 minutes with 10 men, we have to take the point because we showed some resilience and character to hang in there for so long against a really dangerous team,” he continued.

“But at the same time we're disappointed because we came back after conceding the goal, we showed how much we wanted it, created some situations and at half time we corrected a few things.

“We came back really strong in the game, scored a goal and then when we had the best moments, we shot ourselves in the foot. It obviously made it really hard.”

With this result, Arsenal occupy 15th position on the log having accrued 14 points from 13 outings.

Arteta and his team would be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to Goodison Park for Saturday’s crunch league outing with Carlo Ancelotti’s .