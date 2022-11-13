Arteta admits title-chasing Arsenal have surpassed his expectations

Mikel Arteta admitted that Arsenal's performances in 2022-23 have exceeded his expectations as they continue to prove themselves as title contenders.

Exceeded Arteta's expectations

Arteta taking things slow

Arsenal league leaders at Christmas

WHAT HAPPENED? With Manchester City losing to Brentford and Arsenal beating Wolves on Saturday, the Gunners are five points clear at the top of the table and will be heading into Christmas as league leaders. Arteta concedes that Arsenal have hit unexpected heights in the first half of the season, but he is not getting carried away with talk of a first title since 2003-04.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked if Arsenal have exceeded his expectations so far this term, Arteta told reporters after the 2-0 win at Wolves: "Yes, but I take it day by day and not even game by game. I understand that the better we do the daily things and we commit to doing those things better, every individual is going to contribute to the team doing better and that’s what we want to do.''

He added: "It’s great to be where we are and we are enjoying that moment. Now we have a big break and we have to reflect on what we’re doing and be prepared for after the World Cup. Our aim is to play better as a team every day, to have better tools to do what we want. I can say it’s been phenomenal to work with these players and staff."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard scored both goals at Molineux to earn special praise from his manager. ''He’s a fantastic person and a fantastic footballer and what he’s doing at his age is not easy and we are really happy to have him,'' Arteta said of the Norwegian.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal will return to action after the Qatar World Cup on December 27 as they take on West Ham in a Premier League tie.