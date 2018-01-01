Arsene Wenger can revolutionise AC Milan for the better

AC Milan are in need of a safe pair of hands and Arsene Wenger might provide just that

Gennaro Gattuso will be a very nervous man when AC Milan take on Frosinone later as Arsene Wenger's shadow continues to loom large over the club. Reports have indicated that the former midfielder will have 180 minutes to save his job and what's worst for Gattuso is that should his team perform excellently against Frosinone and SPAL, that might not even be enough to save him from the sack.

In all fairness, such a situation was forthcoming as Milan continue to put on poor displays encapsulated by their latest 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina. One of Italy's and Europe's most storied is struggling to stay relevant but the results haven't been on their side not just in Serie A but also Europe. With all due respect to Olympiakos, a club of Milan's heritage and size should not have lost to the Greek side.

Now should Gattuso get fired, Milan have lined up Wenger and although the Frenchman's name might not cause as much excitement as say a certain Antonio Conte, Wenger may not be such a bad option, after all as he is a proven safe pair of hands. While many viewed 'Le Professeur's' final days in North London as someone who overstayed his welcome, there is no denying that the former Nagoya Grampus manager contributed immensely to Arsenal.

Known as a man obsessed with processes and financial caution, Wenger's reign at the helm of the Gunners saw a fine and profitable stadium built coupled with a top-notch training ground, sound recruitment structure (not all his doing) and a team infused with good spirit and absence of destructive egos. Such stability is exactly what a club like Milan needs, especially after the years of mismanagement.

Who could ever forget the days when Adriano Galliani relied on loan deals; recruiting players of sub-par quality instead of investing in youth, or Marco Fassone's and Massimiliano Mirabelli disastrous signings such as Andre Silva and Leonardo Bonucci. These are several examples of how the Rossoneri ran themselves into the ground as rash decisions were perpetually made.

For a club still finding its feet, Wenger could be the antidote to their woes as this is a man who is financially prudent and knows how to efficiently run a club. Then there's also his track record of winning trophies with Arsenal's Invincibles immediately coming to mind. Although some might argue that the 69-year-old might have lost the Midas touch in recent years, Milan at the moment are not in need of trophies but a person who can steady their ship. 22 years ago an unsuspecting Frenchman led a revolution in North London and it appears that the same revolution might be transposed to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.