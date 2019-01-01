Arsenal’s U15 Team to land in Singapore next week ahead of JSSL 7s

’s U15 Team will be in Singapore next week to compete for JSSL Singapore Professional Academy 7s, Asia’s largest Premier Youth Soccer competition.

The youth team are currently the English National 6v6 Champions. The team will be lead by Arsenal's Head of Football Operations, Lee Heron who will also be speaking at JSSL’s Coaching Convention.

JSSL 7s; Asia's largest youth football tournament will take place from 19th-21st April at Our Tampines Hub.