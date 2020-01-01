Arsenal’s Saka nearly matches 21-year Premier League assist record

African All Stars

The teenager’s excellent cross for Eddie Nketiah saw him join the English top-flight’s hallowed ranks

Bukayo Saka became the second-youngest player to assist in consecutive Premier League appearances on Sunday.

The teenager was a 19th-minute replacement for injured Sead Kolasinac in Arsenal’s 3-2 comeback triumph over Everton at the Emirates.

Saka made his impact felt eight minutes later after teeing up Eddie Nketiah for the Gunners’ equaliser after the visitors’ shock first-minute lead.

    In the process, he is behind Everton’s Francis Jeffers as the youngest player to assist in consecutive English outings.

    Since his promotion to Arsenal’s senior squad, the Anglo-Nigerian has turned heads with his impressive showings that saw him bag 10 assists across all competitions this term.

    It will be recalled that Saka became the player with most Europa League assists this season after aiding Alexandre Lacazette's goal in the 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Thursday.

    That was his fifth so far in the European competition ahead of Rangers' Borna Barisic (4) and Sporting Lisbon duo of Wenderson Gelano and Nuno Sequeira (4 each).

    He would be hoping to continue with his commendable run when Mikel Arteta’s men welcome the Greek outfit in Thursday’s Europa Last 32 return leg clash.

     

