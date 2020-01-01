‘Arsenal’s recruitment has delivered 10 years of depression’ – Gunners legend Adams slams big calls

The former skipper has been left less than impressed by business carried out at Emirates Stadium over the course of the last decade

’s recruitment has not been good enough for over a decade now, says Tony Adams, with mismanagement leaving life in north London “bloody depressing”.

Another transfer window has closed on those at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta was able to get business done, with further reinforcements made to a leaky back line in the form of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares.

More teams

It remains to be seen how those two get on, with the hope being that they can avoid slipping into the same flop category as many before them.

Adams fears it will be some time before Arsenal find a way back to the top of domestic and European games, with too many poor decisions having been made on and off the pitch.

The legendary former Gunners captain told The Sun: “It’s been bloody depressing the last 10 years.

“All us Arsenal fans are like: ‘Oh my God, we concede so many goals’ — going from the extreme that we were so fantastic in that department to what we’ve been seeing.

“The main problem has been recruitment. It’s been very poor.

“And I don’t think running with agents is the way to do it.

“Seventeen backroom staff have gone, six scouts gone. Stevie Morrow, probably the best academy scout in the country, has been sacked.

“Bringing in players through agents is not how I would build.”

Adams believes the rot set in at Arsenal during the reign of Arsene Wenger, with the Frenchman considered to have tarnished his legacy by staying on too long before finally bowing out in 2018.

“I think he has so much identification with me because he was probably an addict,” said Adams, who was Gunners captain when Wenger arrived in English football back in 1996.

“He couldn’t let go at the end, he’s a typical addict.

Article continues below

“He’s completely obsessed with the game, every single minute. It maybe cost him relationships and other stuff and I think it cost him his job by not being able to let go.

“I think the legacy could have been different. I honestly feel he needed to be more open and needed more winners around him.”

Arsenal find themselves a long way adrift of the top four in their 2019-20 campaign, with Arteta’s side set to be back in action on Sunday when they take in a trip to .