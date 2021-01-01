Arsenal's Guendouzi suffers fractured metatarsal to end his season at Hertha Berlin

The French midfielder featured 24 times while on loan with the Bundesliga club this season

Matteo Guendouzi's season is over after Hertha Berlin confirmed that the midfielder suffered a fractured metatarsal.

Guedouzi's injury occurred in Thursday's win over Freiburg, with the French midfielder forced out of the game in the 39th minute.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been on loan from Arsenal, having joined Hertha Berlin in October.

What did the club have to say?

"Scans on Friday morning confirmed the fears that Mattéo Guendouzi has suffered a fractured metatarsal," the club said in a statement. "The 22-year-old won’t play again this season for Hertha BSC.

"The midfielder got injured during Thursday’s home win over SC Freiburg, and although he tried to play on, had to come off in the 39th minute."

Guendouzi's stay in Germany

Guendouzi made a total of 24 appearances for the club, scoring twice while also adding three assists.

Hertha were originally convinced to sign the midfielder due to a recommendation from Per Mertesacker, with sporting director Arne Friedrich saying in December that Guendouzi was "worth every penny".

The Frenchman is currently going through football "puberty", according to coach Pal Dardai, who said the Arsenal loanee has a "rebellious" streak.

It was that rebellious streak that led to his loan in the first place, as Guendouzi fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta amid questions about his attitude.

Guendouzi originally joined Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 and was a regular with the first team until December 2019, making 82 first-team appearances before being loaned out.

Guendouzi is contracted to the north London side until 2022, however, and has said that he remains committed to the club.

