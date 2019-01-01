Arsenal's Aubameyang is out of order - Cascarino

The former Ireland international has hit out at the 30-year-old for his recent behaviour

Former striker Tony Cascarino has described 's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as "out of order" for reacting angrily towards Joe Willock in the Gunners 2-1 defeat at home to last Thursday.

The Gabon international was angry at the 20-year-old for misplacing a pass, an apparent show of frustration as things weren't working in favour of the North London team on the night.

Cascarino, however, thinks it was an act uncalled for by the newly-installed Arsenal captain to a player still learning the ropes of the game.

“There was an incident with Willock on Thursday night where he takes a bit of stick from Aubameyang, which I thought was totally out of order,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“Aubameyang berated him. Willock’s a young kid coming into the game. It was totally out of order.”

The result of the defeat puts more pressure on interim boss Freddie Ljungberg who is yet to taste victory during his time in charge.

There is a chance for that to happen and end Arsenal’s worst run in 42 years when they take on at the London Stadium on Monday night.