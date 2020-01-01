Arsenal youngster Greenwood joins Leeds United on three-year deal

The highly-rated forward is looking forward to continuing his progression in the youth ranks of the newly-promoted Yorkshire club

have announced the signing of Sam Greenwood from .

The 18-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the Elland Road outfit as they return to the for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

A centre-forward, who can also operate as a winger, Greenwood has been capped for at youth level, scoring 12 goals in 14 games for the Under-17 side. He also represented his country at the 2019 European Championship.

Despite his age, the attacker was promoted to Arsenal's U-23s last season and played five games for the Gunners in the Premier League 2.

Greenwood will likely join up with Leeds' U-23 side as well, joining fellow new arrivals Charlie Allen, Cody Drameh, Joe Gelhardt and Dani van den Heuvel.

Following the switch, Greenwood said: “I can't wait to get started. It's the perfect time to join Leeds. The club has such a good pathway for young players to come through I just want to kick on now.”

The youngster also took to social media to convey his thanks to Arsenal after spending two years in north London.

“I want to say a big thank (sic) [to] Arsenal and the supporters for the last two years of my career. [It's] been an honour to play for the club while meeting some special people and making even better memories.”

While Greenwood is a prospect for the future, Marcelo Bielsa's side have made a handful of first-team transfers in the current window, with goalkeeper Illan Meslier and winger Helder Costa joining from Lorient and respectively.

In addition, the club capitalised on the chaos at , snapping up highly-rated striker Rodrigo Moreno for £27 million ($36m) as they prepare for life in England's top flight.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed former favourite Willian on a free transfer, while centre-back William Saliba arrived at the Emirates from , having spent last season on loan as part of a deal to bring the defender to England's top tier.

Furthermore, the club are confident they can get a deal over the line that will see them snap up Gabriel Magalhaes – another centre-back – from Lille, as well as tie down captain and chief goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a long-term extension.