'I want you to come to Arsenal!' - Willian reveals Luiz's role in convincing him to leave Chelsea

The Brazilian midfielder is "excited" to reunite with his fellow international at Emirates Stadium after leaving Stamford Bridge on a free transfer

Willian has revealed David Luiz's role in convincing him to swap for , while describing his ex-Blues team-mate as a "very nice guy" and a "top player".

Arsenal managed to bring Willian in on a free transfer last week as they tied the 32-year-old down to a three year deal at Emirates Stadium following his Stamford Bridge exit.

The international enjoyed seven hugely successful years with Chelsea, winning two titles, the and , but was unable to reach an agreement with the club over a contract extension.

He will now link up with the Blues' fierce London rivals, who will be aiming to build on last season's FA Cup triumph to get back into Europe in 2020-21.

Willian will soon be reunited with Luiz, who moved to the Emirates from Chelsea for £8 million ($10.5m) in August 2019.

The two men have built up a great rapport over the years at both club and international level, with the final years of their respective careers now set to be taken while wearing the famous red of the Gunners.

Willian says Luiz persuaded him to move to Arsenal and is confident that they can go onto achieve more "great things together" with another of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Asked how his compatriot reacted when he decided to join Mikel Arteta's ranks, the experienced midfielder told the Gunners' official website: “He [Luiz] is very happy. We played together in the national team, we played together at Chelsea, and now at Arsenal again.

“I think we can do great things together, I hope so, but I’m very happy to be with him again.

“He said, ‘Come to Arsenal, come to Arsenal, I want you to come!’ So that was the conversation.

“He is a very nice guy, a top player and I’m very excited to play with him again. Of course [he helped in the past], many times. Many times when I had difficult times at Chelsea he was helping me a lot.

“He is this kind of person that wants to help, especially young players without experience. He is the guy that helps everyone.”