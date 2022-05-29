‘Arsenal will regret selling Pepe’ – Fans on Ivory Coast winger

The 27-year-old struggled for playtime under Mikel Arteta as the Gunners secured their Europa League return after finishing fifth

Arsenal supporters have been left divided after reports emerged they could lose their winger Nicolas Pepe ahead of the new campaign.

On Saturday, reports indicated the 27-year-old Ivory Coast international had been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as a potential replacement for Angel Di Maria. Pepe joined Arsenal in a club-record fee of €79 million (£72 million) from Lille on August 1, 2019.

He has so far managed 80 appearances for the Gunners and scored 16 goals. However, last season, he struggled for playtime under Mikel Arteta as the North London side finished fifth in the Premier League table, to seal a Europa League spot for next season.

Pepe managed to make 20 appearances overall and accumulated 681 minutes of playing time. He started in five of these appearances across their 38 fixtures and was mainly used off the bench as a substitute on 15 occasions.

In total, Pepe, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, netted one top-flight goal and chipped in with two assists. The news linking him with a summer switch to PSG has sparked a lot of debate among the Arsenal faithful in a post on AFTV.

“Arsenal will regret selling Pepe… and he will prove Mikel [Arteta] wrong wherever he finds himself,” explained Franklin Moses while Faris Phil Robertson said: “I’m pretty well sure, he will excel with game time and a real manager, can get the best out of him. He has got plenty of talent, but needs proper coaching.”

George Ochife opined Arsenal will regret if they let Pepe go: “If we allow this boy to join PSG, we’d see the beast in him... and we’d realise how much we wasted his awesome talent on our bench,” adding: “I honestly think the failure to use him correctly was a big failure on our part.”

Meanwhile, McDonald Tshwaranang explained the importance of keeping Pepe at Arsenal: “That’s the problem. You move players on; thinking Bukayo [Saka] will be fit for the rest of his life. He will get injured and you will start saying Arsenal has no players.

“Sometimes you need a solid bench. Actually not sometimes, you do need it.”

Simon Masieyi believes with Arsenal back in the Europa League, the Ivorian will come in handy next season: “Pepe always shiness in Europa League and we are back in it, my opinion is he should play in those games and rest Saka for the Premier League,” while Byomuhangi David said: “Give him a chance to carry on.”

Alfred Sandy blamed Arteta for Pepe’s failures at Arsenal: “Pepe is a very good player, he can never do well at Arsenal because the coach lacks confidence in him,” while Yenu Pang Paark wrote: “I think Pepe should be given a chance in a more central role.”

Another set of supporters have supported Arsenal’s alleged decision to offload the player: “Yes they must get rid of him he is not adding any value he doesn’t push to be in the first eleven, he seems no longer interested in playing for Arsenal,” explained Quiet Mhlanga.

Bismark Acheampong explained why he should leave: “I pray he leaves and play under a coach that would value him,” while Marky Marky said: “Arsenal should let him go PSG.”

Article continues below

Lando Brigstock described Pepe as the worst signing ever in Premier League history: “One of the worst signings in Premier League history,” while Exodus Bassey wrapped up the debate by saying: “PSG should hurry up the deal, let him go there, and prove himself.”

Do you agree Pepe should leave Arsenal for PSG? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.