Arsenal want to be the best club in the world - Emery

The Spanish boss admits the Gunners have big plans for the future but urged perseverance as progression will take time

Unai Emery wants to develop into the best team in the world, but the head coach has asked for fans to be patient as the club continues to strengthen and grow.

Arsenal are fighting for a top-four finish in the , sitting fifth ahead of Sunday's trip to tenth-placed .

The Gunners are also in the semi-finals, where one of Emery's former clubs in lie in wait.

In his first season at the helm, Emery said he wanted to take Arsenal to great heights, but added that he needs to be given time.

"We want to get with this club to the point where we are the best club in and the world, but it is a long process,” the Spanish boss told the press on Friday. “Sometimes, like today, we need to talk about patience.

“We want to play in the but also we know our process needs to be with patience because there are another five very strong teams with very good players and very big performances."

With and clear at the top, , , Arsenal and are battling for the remaining two Champions League qualification places.

And Emery, who has managed in , and , said qualifying for Europe's elite club competition was the most challenging in England.

"The Premier League is the most difficult championship in all the world,” the three-time Europa League winner asserted. “There is not another country with this difficulty to take the top four places and play in the Champions League.

"Maybe now in Spain, they have something similar – Valencia are struggling for the top four also, but here the biggest teams in the world play in one championship."

With just one point between Arsenal and fourth-placed Chelsea, the Gunners can leapfrog their London rivals with a win against the Foxes on Sunday.

Should they do so, there will be extra pressure on the Blues to pick up all three points in their later kick-off – a potentially stern clash with fellow top-four chasers Manchester United at Old Trafford.