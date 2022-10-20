Arsenal vs PSV : Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal hope to qualify for the knockout stages with a win against PSV

Arsenal have had a splendid start to the season. In the Premier League, the Gunners sit on top of the league table with a 4-point advantage over 2nd-placed Manchester City after 10 games.

Mikel Arteta's side has impressed in the Europa League as well, having a 100% record so far. A win would cement their place in the knockout stages.

However, getting all 3 points against PSV won't be easy. They are 2nd in the Eredivisie and have one of the most in-form players in Europe right now, Cody Gakpo. For them getting all 3 points is crucial too as it would help them overtake Arsenal and become 1st in the group.

Arsenal vs PSV confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Jesus; Nketiah

PSV (4-3-3): Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Max; Sangare, Gutierrez; Simons, Veerman, Gakpo; Til

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

Arsenal will next play away to 18th-placed Southampton in the Premier League on 23rd October, before again facing PSV in the Europa League on 27th October.

Afterwards, the Gunners will host bottom-placed Nottingham Forest in the league hoping to secure all 3 points comfortably.