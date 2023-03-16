Arsenal vs Sporting CP: Lineups and LIVE updates

After a chaotic 2-2 draw, Arsenal and Sporting face each other once again in a decisive encounter

After a swashbuckling encounter between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal the two outfits face each other once again to find the winner of the tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Some sloppy defensive mistakes especially while defending set-pieces saw Mikel Arteta’s men drop two crucial points but the Gunners would still be satisfied with their visit to Lisbon. The North London outfit would be the happier of the two teams as they welcome Sporting in their own backyard.

A five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table would provide some comfort to Arteta as he looks to replicate the team’s Premier League success in Europe. With a seat at the Champions League table almost secured for Arsenal, the club in red and white would be vying to win the Europa League this summer.

The Gunners have bagged at least 2 goals in the 4 encounters they have participated in and if they continue this streak the English side could emerge victorious in the tie.

After a valiant fight at home against the Premier League leaders, Sporting Lisbon would look to repeat their performance from last week as they look to produce another upset in Europe.

Fighting for a first Europa League quarterfinals spot since the 2017-18 season, the Portuguese side has a large task in front of them considering how brutal Arsenal has been this summer.

Sporting boss Amorim would be hopeful to produce a magical night considering his team is on a winning streak in their previous 5 fixtures. Although a point of concern for the team in green and whites would be that they are winless in England since 2004-05.

Since the iconic win in 2004-05 against Middlesbrough, the Portuguese outfit has failed to win a game in England in nine attempts and Amorim would be hoping to turn the stat around.

Arsenal vs Sporting CP probable line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Partey, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Smith Rowe

Sporting Lisbon XI (3-4-3): Adan; St. Juste, Inacio, Reis; Esgaio, Ugarte, Goncalves, Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Trincao

Arsenal vs Sporting CP LIVE updates

Arsenal's next three fixtures

The Gunners host Crystal Palace and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on 19th March and 1st April respectively. Mikel Arteta's team then lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield on the 9th of April.