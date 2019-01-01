Arsenal v Cardiff: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

It is set to be an emotional night at the Emirates, where the Bluebirds will take to the field for the first time since Emiliano Sala's disappearance

Arsenal are back on Premier League duty on Tuesday, with Cardiff City the visitors to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup on Friday as they went down to a 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United, but Unai Emery’s side remain firmly in the race for the Champions League next season.

Their next challenge comes against a Cardiff side in mourning after the disappearance of club record signing Emiliano Sala in an apparent plane accident, with the Argentine’s flight to Wales disappearing over the English Channel.

This is the first time that the Bluebirds have taken to the field since.

Game Arsenal vs Cardiff Date Tuesday, January 29 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on NBC Sports Gold.

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game is not being shown live on TV or being streamed live online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Monreal, Koscielny, Lichtsteiner, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Ozil Forwards Iwobi, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has a raft of selection problems to deal with, including long-term absentees Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is still not ready for action while Sokratis Papastathopoulos is set to be absent until the end of February after an ankle problem.

Laurent Koscielny has a jaw injury and is unlikely to play.

Possible Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Position Cardiff squad Goalkeepers Etheridge, Smithies, Murphy Defenders Peltier, Bennett, Manga, Richards, Connolly, Cunningham, Bamba Midfielders Paterson, Arter, Ralls, Murphy, Gunnarsson, Damour, Camarasa, Harris, Hoilett, Paterson Forwards Reid, Ward, Zohore, Mendez-Laing, Madine, Ward, Niasse

Appendicitis is set to keep Sean Morrison out for Neil Warnock’s side, while Cardiff are also sweating over the fitness of Jazz Richards, Harry Arter and Kenneth Zohore.

The manager is also set to assess the mental state of his players before naming his starting XI.

Possible Cardiff starting XI: Etheridge; Peltier, Ecuele Manga, Bamba, Bennett; Hoilett, Camarasa, Gunnarsson, Peterson, Murphy; Niasse

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are hot 2/9 favourites with bet365. Cardiff can be backed at 14/1, while the draw is priced at 6/1.

Match Preview

Tuesday’s match at Arsenal promises to be something of a mixed blessing for Cardiff, who are looking forward to getting back into action after a week that has been dominated by the disappearance and presumed death of striker Emiliano Sala.

The Argentine had been unveiled as a City player on January 19 but around 48 hours later the flight he had taken from Nantes to Wales went missing over the English Channel. Since then, the situation has dominated thoughts of those involved with the Bluebirds.

“You think 24 hours a day about whether to carry on,” manager Neil Warnock admitted. “It’s impossible to sleep.

“I've been in football management for 40 years and it's been by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile. It's been a traumatic week and even now I can't get my head around the situation.

“It's been amazing the knock on with the players in training. It's unknown territory. Football is important, but when a tragedy like this happens...

“I think from the players' point of view they need some sort of distraction now because it's so doom and gloom and sorrowful, the place is so sombre all the way around the club. You need some sort of a game to get firing again.”

A trip to Arsenal represents a difficult challenge for a team in the relegation zone, particularly one as short of goals as Cardiff have been.

The Gunners are fighting for Champions League qualification and, after going down 3-1 to Manchester United in the FA Cup, can have little time to feel sorrow for their opponents once they step out onto the field.

Selection problems in defence trouble Unai Emery’s side but the coach retains confidence that his side can cope.

“We played Chelsea in the same situation and won,” he said. “We speak in the dressing room every time about how important it is to win, the importance of each match. We won against Chelsea but if we don’t win tomorrow [Tuesday], we drop three very important points.

“We have a great deal of respect for Cardiff because they are a very competitive team. They’ll play with a lot of motivation. We need to be concentrated for the three points, like we were against Chelsea.”

Although the Gunners beat Chelsea impressively 2-0 at home, Emery remains hopeful two more signings could arrive before the transfer deadline to help the top-four push, but the immediate focus has to be on winning what is bound to be an emotional match.