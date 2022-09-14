Arsenal billed as title contenders by Wenger as former boss insists Arteta's team has no weaknesses

Arsenal can challenge for the Premier League title, according to Arsene Wenger, who doesn't see any weaknesses in Mikel Arteta's team.

Wenger praised Arsenal's summer business

Backs them to win the title

Arsenal currently in pole position in PL

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal manager was impressed with the club's summer business and feels that they are now more than capable of returning to the Champions League - but sees no reason why they cannot also fight for their first top-flight crown since 2003-04.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would say they are moving in the right direction. I honestly think there is no weak position in the team... they are young, promising players and they have bought well this year," Wenger said at a promotional event for former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein's new book titled 'Calling The Shots'.

"We used to be in the top four and why not again? You cannot even rule out the fact that they can fight for the title and hopefully they can do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was under Wenger's tutelage that the north London club last won the title as they made history as the first-ever Premier League 'Invincibles'. Fast forward 18 years and Arsenal are leading the pack again with 15 points from six matches, but their momentum was halted somewhat by a 3-1 loss at Manchester United last time out.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal saw their midweek clash against PSV in the Europa League get postponed and are now gearing up to face Brentford next in the Premier League next on Sunday.