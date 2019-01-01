Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Cardiff
Arsenal face Cardiff on Tuesday night where the Welsh side will be playing their first match since the disappearance of Emiliano Sala.
Sala and pilot David Ibbotson went missing last week and Warnock says that some players have been affected more than others, which he will take into consideration when picking his team.
Cardiff fans will be reportedly giving out daffodil badges to Arsenal fans before the game and plan to reveal a large banner of Sala in the away end.
Arsenal Injuries
Hector Bellerin (knee), Rob Holding (knee) Danny Welbeck (ankle) are all unavailable for the fixture.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is slowly being reintegrated into training following a broken metatarsal, but Sokratis Papastathopoulos is ruled out for at least two to three weeks with an ankle injury.
Laurent Koscielny has bruising and soft tissue swelling to his face and jaw and is unlikely to be risked.
Arsenal Suspensions
Arsenal have no suspended players for this match.
Possible Arsenal Starting Line-Up
Unai Emery faces a selection headache in defence with Sokratis and Koscielny both out, meaning Nacho Monreal looks set to partner Shkodran Mustafi at centre back.
Konstantinos Mavropanos also remains an option at centre back but it remains to be seen whether Emery will start the 21-year-old who only recently returned from injury.
In attack, Mesut Ozil could come back in the no.10 role while Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are probably starters upfront.
Cardiff Team News
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock faces a decision over which players are in the right frame of mind to play following the the tragic disappearance of Emiliano Sala.
Sean Morrison is sidelined following an appendicitis operation.
TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time
The game will not be shown live in the UK and kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET). It will be available to be watched live on television in the US with NBC Sports Gold.
Best Opta Match Facts
- Arsenal have won all three of their Premier League meetings with Cardiff, scoring eight goals and conceding two.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 home league games (W9 D2), winning the last five in a row. Only Liverpool (32) are on a longer current such run in the Premier League.
- Cardiff boss Neil Warnock’s three top-flight visits to Arsenal have all ended in defeat, all with different teams in different decades – October 1991 with Notts County (0-2), September 2006 with Sheffield United (0-3) and December 2011 with QPR (0-1).
- Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have each scored four Premier League goals against promoted sides this season – no player has scored more so far this term (Harry Kane also four).
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 23 home Premier League games against promoted sides (W20 D3), since a 0-1 loss against Newcastle in November 2010. They’ve conceded just 11 goals in that run, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.
- Cardiff have lost their other two Premier League games played on a Tuesday this season, also against London clubs (1-3 vs West Ham, 0-3 vs Tottenham).