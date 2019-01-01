Arsenal striker Aubameyang sets sights on Watford game after Napoli win

After clinching a comfortable win against the Parthenopeans, the Gunners will next take on the Hornets on Monday

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has shifted his focus to Monday’s game with after helping the Gunners secure a 2-0 victory over on Thursday.

Aaron Ramsey and an own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly helped the Emirates Stadium outfit to a first-leg quarter-final advantage.

And the former player who featured for the entire duration of the encounter is now hoping to help Unai Emery’s men continued on the path of victory at Vicarage Road.

“ First leg done, focus on Monday,” Aubameyang posted on Instagram.