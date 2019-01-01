Live Scores
Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up for Uefa Europa League award

The 29-year-old stood out at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night with a brace and an assist as the Gunners advanced to the next round

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been nominated for the Uefa Europa League Player of the Week award after his remarkable display against Rennes.

The Gabon international was involved in every of Arsenal’s goals as they defeated the Ligue 1 side 3-0 to advance to the quarterfinals with a 4-3 aggregate win.

He broke the deadlock in the fifth minute and then assisted Ainsley Maitland-Niles to double the lead in the 15th minute before wrapping up the win from close range in the 72nd minute.

Aubameyang has been selected to compete against Chelsea’s hat-trick hero Olivier Giroud, Benfica forward Jonas and Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek.

