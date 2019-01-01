Arsenal star Miedema becomes Netherlands' all-time leading scorer at just 22 years of age

The Gunners forward was on target during a meeting with Cameroon at the Women's World Cup and now has 60 goals for her country

forward Vivianne Miedema has become the ’ all-time leading goalscorer, with two goals against at the Women’s World Cup taking her to 60 in total.

The Gunners star has become her country’s most prolific presence at just 22 years of age and having only been handed her senior debut in 2013.

Miedema has been a revelation in the final third of the field for Netherlands, scoring 60 times in her 77 appearances for her country.

Her most recent efforts came in a meeting with Cameroon in the Netherlands' penultimate group game.

Miedema broke the deadlock in the contest four minutes before half-time to bring up her 59th goal in international football.

Cameroon snatched a surprise leveller two minutes later, but the Dutch eased home in the end with a 3-1 win to secure their place in the knockout stages with a game to go in the groups.

And it would be Miedema who wrapped up the scoring and grabbed Netherlands' third of the afternoon five minutes from the end, reaching the notable landmark in the process.

Miedema was expected to star at this summer’s World Cup in and Netherlands will undoubtedly be hoping that she will remain a talismanic presence for them for the rest of the competition.

Victory over Cameroon on Saturday means that they top Group E, with maximum points having been taken from two games seeing them through to the last 16 of the tournament.

It remains to be seen if Miedema will now be rested for the final group game against Canada on June 20.

Article continues below

Away from the international stage, the forward enjoyed a stunning domestic campaign with Arsenal in 2018-19, with her standards having rarely dropped since first bursting onto the scene.

Miedema initially starred at Heerenveen, before earning a high-profile switch to .

Arsenal snapped her up in the summer of 2017 and she has continued to go from strength to strength - with there the potential of much more to come at such a young age and, who knows, perhaps even a World Cup win to added to her CV.